Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is making his return to Kenya unlikely following his venomous utterances, which the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta may use against him.

This is after he vowed to illegally take part in another oath-taking if given a chance.

Speaking during an explosive interview yesterday, Miguna maintained there was no law he broke when he swore in Raila Odinga at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park as the People’s President.

In fact, he said he would do it again if given a chance with similar circumstances because it is the right thing to do.

“There is no law that I broke in swearing-in Raila Odinga. If at all I did, this is the procedure to follow,” he added.

Miguna was deported to Canada in 2018 after he swore in Raila as the ‘People’s President’ following the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2017 victory by the Supreme Court.

In the deportation order, Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, stated that Miguna was in the country illegally and his presence in Kenya was detrimental to national interests stating that he lost his Kenyan citizenship after acquiring Canadian citizenship at a time the country did not allow dual citizenship.

