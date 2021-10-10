Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has proclaimed that he controls the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region and that the political maneuvers of his opponents will not yield votes.

Speaking in Laikipia County yesterday, Ruto claimed that his opponents had made a late discovery of the mountain when he had already camped there and won the hearts of locals.

He stated that he has a rich development scorecard that endears him more to the Mt. Kenya residents.

The DP claimed that his massive following stems from a myriad of development projects that he has initiated in the region over time.

“I hear that my opponents have finally realized that Mt. Kenya region exists.”

“They have in the recent past been making efforts to climb the mountain because now the presidential elections is beckoning.”

“Let them know that some of us have been here since time immemorial.”

“While they were away I was building churches, roads, TVETS and connecting electricity.”

“I wish to remind them that the mountain has its owners,” he said.

He urged Kikuyus to avoid his opponents like hell because there is nothing new they will do for the region that he has not done.

The DP was reacting to the recent endeavors by ODM Leader Raila Odinga, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party to woo the mountain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST