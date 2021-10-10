Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10, October 2021

I sincerely wish to apologize to the family of the former AG Charles Njonjo and Kenyans in general for the misleading information that Charles had gone to be with the Lord.

However I learnt the same from a Mr. Salim Lone who is a close friend of Charles Njonjo but who has since apologized to the Njonjo’s family and the public for the misleading information through his tweet. Charles may you live longer than your current age.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday

MIKE SONKO