Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Legendary singer, Wahu, has lashed out at Wapi Pay founders, Eddie Ndichu and Paul after they issued a statement denying that they assaulted ladies at Ole Sereni Hotel last weekend.

Laying her sentiments on her social media handle, Wahu said the statement issued by the twin brothers has annoyed her.

“It is evident that you’re oblivious of the contradictions in your statement!

“You insinuate that neither you nor your co-founders Eddie and Paul Ndichu tolerate gender-based violence, yet the footage indicates otherwise,” she wrote.

According to Wahu, the statement is not an apology but rather a poor attempt to clear guilty, irresponsible and violent behavior.

“Dear corporates and members of the public, we cannot in this day and age condone this kind of irresponsible entitled and disrespectful behaviour.

“May the law of Kenya prevail,” she concluded.

