Friday, October 29, 2021 – A middle-aged man from Kakamega County has caused a stir online after he slapped a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politician who attempted to criticize former Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale at a press conference.

Drama started when the politician, who was accompanied by his colleagues, tried to call on Deputy President William Ruto to deal with problematic issues brought about by Dr. Khalwale.

He claimed Khalwale was given Sh 1 million by the DP Ruto to share with Kakamega County youths but he pocketed the money.

However, he was rudely interrupted with a slap on his back in the middle of his speech by an apologist DP Ruto and Khalwale.

The attacker told the politician that he cannot allow him to continue throwing jibes at the ex-senator.

He further said that he was ready to die fighting for Khalwale.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST