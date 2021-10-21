Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has welcomed former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga’s idea to bring him back home.

Mutunga is expected to travel to Canada next month and accompany Miguna back to the country on November 16, 2021.

Via Twitter on Thursday, Miguna said he has already packed his bags.

“We need more patriots to accompany CJ Emeritus: My bag is already parked. Let freedom ring. Viva!” he said.

He thanked Mutunga for the wise decision to travel to Canada.

“Thank you for the decision to travel to Canada and accompany me home on November 16,” he said.

“It’s 1,357 days (3 years, 8 months and 18 days) since I was forcefully exiled.

“We need genuine freedom. Let them remove the red alerts! I’m ready!” he stated.

Miguna, who holds dual citizenship for Kenya and Canada, was first deported in February 2018 after taking part in the swearing-in of Raila as the ‘People’s President’ at Uhuru Park on January 30, 2018.

Miguna presided over the ceremony after the former Prime Minister and his team rejected the re-election of the President.

Before the deportation, Miguna was picked at his Runda home in the middle of the night in the raid that also targeted other opposition politicians who participated in the event.

