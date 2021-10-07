Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – A young lady has raised an alarm over the shortage of husbands in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking at Safari Park hotel along Thika Road when Oka Principals met members of Mt Kenya Foundation, the concerned lady said that alcoholism has turned young men in Mt Kenya into zombies.

She narrated how she has transversed several counties in Mt Kenya looking for a husband without success.

“I am not married, I have looked around in Tharaka Nithi, Meru but young men in Mt. Kenya have been drowned by alcoholism” she ranted.

She further added that alcoholism and drug addiction has led to an increase in suicide cases in the region, especially among the youth.

She was representing the youth at the meeting.

Here’s a video of her speech.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.