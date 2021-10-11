Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – There was drama in Wang’uru Town, Kirinyaga County yesterday after two rival groups clashed over a billboard in the town.

A team allegedly sent by Governor Anne Waiguru was removing a billboard bearing the image of Woman Rep Purity Ngirici in the town, but as they were going about their business, the latter’s team stormed the site and protested the removal.

Justifying the removal of the billboard, Kirinyaga County Police boss said it was agreed at a recent meeting that the billboards be removed to allow for branding ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“Kuna meeting ambayo ilifanywa ikasemekana kwamba town mpaka iwekwe branding na hizo billboard za President na Governor na hakuna shortcut hiyo itawekwa, ile kitu iko ni kujua itawekwa wapi na lini,” the police boss said.

However, according to Ngirici’s team, the removal of her billboards was malicious and ill-intended as she is the governor’s main opponent in the 2022 election.

Her billionaire husband, Andrew Ngirici, echoed similar sentiments, noting that there are other many billboards in the town that could have been removed, but the county chose his wife’s because she is considered a threat to Governor Waiguru’s re-election.

Besides, Andrew claimed the billboard in question was erected by him and that no one has the right to put any material on it without consulting him.

He took a swipe at Waiguru for paying young people peanuts to do her dirty work of removing his wife’s billboard and challenged the hustlers to go to him if they want real money, saying he is richer than the Central Bank of Kenya.

“Nimeona watu wa county hapa wakianza kupatia hii vijana shilingi kumi kumi, hio sio pesa, wakitaka pesa mimi nko pesa kushinda Cental Bank.”

“Hio njama inapangwa na Governor sijui shida yake ni nini wakati wake wa Kirinyaga imefiika mwisho, na hajui, haelewi, nyumbani anaenda,” Andrew Ngirici opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST