Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across
the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the
following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi,
Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to
join us at one of our facilities.

Job Title: House Keeper (1 Position)
Job Location: Kitui

General Description

The job exists to provide housekeeping services including washing or dry-cleaning to clean, dry, press, cleaning and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.

 Responsibilities

  • Do daily cleaning of floors.
  • Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.
  • Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.
  • Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the hospital.
  • Spray steam,  water,  or  air  over  spots  to  flush  out  chemicals,  dry  material,  raise  naps,  or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Load dry-cleanable  garments  into  washers  or  dry-cleaning  machines,  add  detergents  and other washing materials and start washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Operate machines  that  comb,  dry  and  polish  furs,  clean,  sterilize  and  fluff  feathers  and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.
  • Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.
  • Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Qualifications

  • Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.
  • Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.
  • Computer literacy
  • Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated

How to Apply 

If  you  are  up  to  the  challenge,  possess  the  necessary  qualification  and  experience;  please  send your  Application,  CV,  copies  of  your  academic  testimonials  and  other  relevant  documents  via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

• We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
• Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
• Applications to reach us before close of business 30th October 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”

