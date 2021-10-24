Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across
the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the
following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi,
Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma.
We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to
join us at one of our facilities.
Job Title: House Keeper (1 Position)
Job Location: Kitui
General Description
The job exists to provide housekeeping services including washing or dry-cleaning to clean, dry, press, cleaning and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.
Responsibilities
- Do daily cleaning of floors.
- Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.
- Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.
- Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the hospital.
- Spray steam, water, or air over spots to flush out chemicals, dry material, raise naps, or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Load dry-cleanable garments into washers or dry-cleaning machines, add detergents and other washing materials and start washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Operate machines that comb, dry and polish furs, clean, sterilize and fluff feathers and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.
- Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.
- Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.
Qualifications
- Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.
- Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.
- Computer literacy
- Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.
NOTE:
• We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
• Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
• Applications to reach us before close of business 30th October 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”
