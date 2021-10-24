Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is a group of specialist Doctors working and operating across

the country since 2010 under group-based practice model. We currently have facilities in the

following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi,

Kakamega, Busia and Bungoma.

We are looking to fill the following positions with qualified and suitable individuals willing to

join us at one of our facilities.

Job Title: House Keeper (1 Position)

Job Location: Kitui

General Description

The job exists to provide housekeeping services including washing or dry-cleaning to clean, dry, press, cleaning and fold cloth-ware at the Hospital.

Responsibilities

Do daily cleaning of floors.

Receive or collect used up linen for cleaning and record or classify it according to its sources from different wards and units of the hospital.

Sort and classify and mark or tag dirty linen according to its source in the hospital, type, color and maintenance specifications for laundering in the hospital.

Determine spotting procedures and proper solvents, detergents and other cleaning materials based on fabric and stain types in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Pre-soak, sterilize, scrub, spot-clean, and dry contaminated or stained articles, using neutralizer solutions and portable machines in the hospital.

Spray steam, water, or air over spots to flush out chemicals, dry material, raise naps, or brighten colors of garments in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Load dry-cleanable garments into washers or dry-cleaning machines, add detergents and other washing materials and start washing process in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Use other cleaning procedures to clean and dry non-dry-cleanable linen in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Operate machines that comb, dry and polish furs, clean, sterilize and fluff feathers and blankets, or roll and package towels in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Remove items from washers or dry-cleaning machines and dry them on cloth lines to reduce excessive moisture in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Collect cleaned and dried up linen, sort, press and pack according to its source and type, from different wards and units in the hospital.

Perform other special or peculiar garment maintenance or garment care according to need or manufacturers’ specifications in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Liaise with the tailors and dressmakers to repair and mend torn or replace missing parts of garments during and after laundering in the laundry unit of the hospital.

Qualifications

Certificate in Housekeeping and Laundry services.

Minimum of two years’ experience in a busy environment.

Computer literacy

Resilient and energetic/ self-motivated

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application, CV, copies of your academic testimonials and other relevant documents via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject.

NOTE:

• We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

• Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

• Applications to reach us before close of business 30th October 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”