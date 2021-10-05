Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has blasted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga over his recent meetings with Mt. Kenya billionaires, saying hotel meetings won’t help him.

Speaking during an interview, Muturi urged Raila to stop holding meetings in hotels.

He instead challenged Raila and other leaders seeking elective posts to go to the grassroots level and talk to wananchi as they sell their political agenda.

Muturi noted that there is a need for leaders to engage the voters from the grassroots.

“These hotel meetings will not be helpful if people need to go to the grassroots, that is where the voter is, not in hotels,” Muturi said in the interview.

The Speaker also warned leaders who are not ready to be accountable to the electorate as well as not ready to lead the country by example.

“Anybody not willing to be accountable and lead by example, no matter the position, are people who should prepare to ship out,” Muturi stated.

According to Muturi, the country cannot assume that everything is okay when corrupt leaders steal millions of money leaving it in an unstable position.

