Thursday, 28 October 2021 – Famous Akorino model, Pesh, walked down the aisle last week in a colourful wedding attended by friends and family.

The voluptuous model, whose curves give her male followers sleepless nights, shared photos of the memorable wedding and her fans are impressed.

She looked stunning as usual in a sparkling gown during the big day.

Here are photos of her wedding.

