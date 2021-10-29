Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – Famous Akorino model, Pesh Kenya, said ‘I do’ last weekend in a colourful wedding attended by friends and family.

Pesh’s wedding surprised her fans since they thought she was single.

The voluptuous beauty queen had been keeping her love life private until she walked down the aisle.

She has shared more photos of her colourful wedding and fans are impressed.

Check this out.

