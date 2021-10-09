Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – While millions of young Kenyans are struggling with joblessness, 24-year-old Rehema Kiteto holds a powerful job in the Government.

She is the new Bomet Assistant County Commissioner.

It is said if you don’t buy a ticket, you won’t win the raffle.

Rehema bought her ticket by applying with no job experience for the post of assistant county commissioner through the Public Service Commission last year, only to land the job.

Kateto was deployed to Bomet Central in Bomet County, where she will, among other things, coordinate government projects in the area, articulate government plans in her place of jurisdiction and solve disputes.

She is a sociology, English and literature, graduate from Egerton University class of 2019.

See her photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.