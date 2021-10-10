Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 October 2021 – David Maina, a 35-year-old trader, lost his life after he was ambushed by another man said to be a jilted lover, when he visited a woman’s house in Mwiki estate, Kasarani.

According to police, David accompanied a 27-year-old hotel waitress identified as Miriam Njeri to her house on Wednesday around 1.40 am after enjoying drinks in a club within the estate.

When they got to the house, they found another man waiting for her and a confrontation ensued.

What began as a verbal altercation escalated to a physical fight.

The infuriated man hit Maina with a stone and killed him on the spot.

He disappeared shortly after learning of the death.

Njeri was arrested and taken to Kasarani police station as investigations continue.

Here’s a photo of the deceased.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.