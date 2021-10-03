Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Former Kiss 100 radio presenter and boychild defender, Andrew Kibe, was once married to a church lady.

Kibe revealed recently that he met his wife when he was serving in church.

His wife was also singing in the choir.

Kibe said that his wife was the perfect woman when they were dating but after they got married in a church wedding, she started showing her true colours.

He has vowed that he will never get married again.

Here are photos of his beautiful ex-wife for those who don’t know her.

