Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Daniel Mwangi Mahinda, the son of renowned Nakuru tycoon, Joseph Mahinda, committed suicide over the weekend after discovering that his wife was having an affair with his best friend and business associate.

His lifeless body was discovered in his car over the weekend after he took poison.

Daniel was an established businessman.

He leaves behind two children.

See the obituary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.