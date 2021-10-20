Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – A middle-aged lady identified as Clare Monyangi Moseti was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts and accused of drugging a Ugandan businessman she had met at a club in Kilimani.

The suspect is said to have stolen Sh 130,000 from the businessman after spiking his drinks.

The two had met at a club in Kilimani before later proceeding to the businessman’s apartment where she is accused of committing the crime.

Attempts by Clare to flee proved futile after a security guard at the victim’s apartment realized that she had drugged him.

She was restrained inside a taxi before attempting to leave the premises.

The Ugandan businessman was found lying unconscious on a couch after the security guard accessed his apartment.

The accused denied the charges and was released on a Sh200, 000 bond or a cash bail of a similar amount.

The case is set to be mentioned on November 2, 2021, for a pre-trial.

See her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.