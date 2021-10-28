Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 28 October 2021 – A Kenyan woman identified as Catherine Njoki is on the run after chopping off her Nigerian boyfriend’s manhood in Qatar.

According to reports, Njoki committed the heinous act after discovering that her boyfriend was cheating on her.

She reportedly found suspicious messages on his phone, leading to a scuffle.

After arguing over the suspicious messages, they went to bed and at around midnight, she tiptoed to the kitchen when her boyfriend was dead asleep and picked a knife.

She then chopped off his manhood before escaping to an unknown destination.

The man was rushed to Ahmad Medical Center in Doha.

Here is a photo of Njoki and her boyfriend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.