Thursday, 07 October 2021 – 40-year-old Paul Ochieng is in police custody after he killed his wife, Njeri, at Afraha Apartments in Nakuru before attempting to commit suicide by jumping from the 4-storey building.

Ochieng stabbed his wife to death in the presence of their two kids after a domestic dispute.

According to neighbours, Ochieng and his wife had frequent domestic fights.

He was so jealous and insecure that he didn’t want her to leave the house or see her talking to other men.

Njeri’s life was cut short by her husband at her prime.

She was only 25 years old.

Here’s a photo of the deceased lady and her killer husband.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.