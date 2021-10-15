Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 October, 2021 – The hearing of a case in which a man has been charged with forging Naivas Supermarket vouchers was postponed yesterday until next year.

Comedian Eric Omondi has been listed as a witness in the case where the man lied to him that he was a bona fide agent of Naivas.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau adjourned the case against Ten Chege Muchai to February 24,2022 after the court was informed that the complainant in the case was not ready to proceed with the hearing.

According to court documents, Ten Chege Muchai who has been charged with making a document with intent to defraud, made Naivas Gift Voucher serial number 1326586 and a bar code worth Sh 50,000 dated 2/6/2020 purporting it to be a valid Naivas Gift Voucher issued by Naivasha Supermarket Limited Westlands branch.

The vouchers were given as promotional material to comedian Omondi by Howlow Limited, a company owned by Chege.

According to court documents, Chege convinced the comedian that he was a bona fide agent of the supermarket and when Eric Omondi went to film an advert in a Naivas store, security intervened and stopped the filming.

According to a statement filed in court by Paul Minai from the supermarket, the production team also tried to use a fake voucher created by Ten Chege to buy goods from the store.

“Security called the police as filming was not authorised and a false financial instrument made without consultation with Naivas was being fraudulently utilised,” reads a statement filed in court by the investigating officer.

Omondi and his team are listed in the charge sheet as witnesses against Ten Chege.

The accused is out on a cash bail of Sh 30,000 or a bond of Sh 50,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST