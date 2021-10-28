Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 28, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has reacted to the news that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is planning to arrest her over a Sh 52 million scandal.

Impeccable sources say that EACC sleuths, after perusing the two files, had concluded that they have a water-tight case against the governor and other county officials.

In one of the cases, EACC detectives accuse the governor of planning to make an irregular payment of Sh52 million to a land surveying company for the subdivision of the New South Ngariama Scheme in 2006.

EACC says the company which was to receive the millions, known as GeoAcres Survey Limited, which is owned by former Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gachoki Gitari and Edith Gitari, did not have a contractual agreement with either Kirinyaga County government or the defunct Kirinyaga Municipal Council.

Reacting to her impending arrest, Waiguru termed the move as a political witch hunt and said God will punish her persecutors.

She said she is being hunted by EACC after she dumped the Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Waiguru said a ‘deep state project’ referring to Raila Odinga, will fail terribly in 2022.

“Surely, It’s barely 48 hours after we decamped to UDA & now this…? As a believer in the rule of law, this is really unfortunate.

Its intention is to dissuade those contemplating the same … & an attempt at engineering succession politics… it won’t work.

﻿Kenyans are not stupid. And there is God in heaven,” Waiguru wrote on her Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST