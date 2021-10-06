Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has issued an update about his health after undergoing surgery at Karen Hospital.

Kuria informed his constituents and followers that the surgery was successful and he was now under doctor’s observation as he continues to recover.

Kuria was admitted to the hospital last week after he sustained a leg injury.

“God is merciful. Just came out of the theatre successfully! We praise His Name,” he wrote.

So far, a number of leaders including Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Kanu leader Gideon Moi, ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi, and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, have visited the lawmaker in hospital.

Others include Mbeere South MP Col. (Rtd) Geoffrey Kingangi, Githunguri MP Kago wa Lydia and EALA MP Mpuru Aburi.

“I am impressed by Hon Moses Kuria’s recovery process. He is in his usual joyful and humorous element, confident that he soon recovers fully and continues championing for the rights of his people,” Gideon Moi wrote on Facebook.

Coincidentally, Kuria was admitted for 27 days at the same facility while he was battling Covid-19 last year.

