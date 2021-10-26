Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Renowned Professor, Peter Kagwanja, has confessed to having been used by President Uhuru Kenyatta to demonize former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Kenya and make him unelectable in the run-up to the 2013 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Kagwanja said he led the strategy team that was mandated with crafting anti-Raila Odinga campaign messages in 2013.

According to him, he was the brainchild behind the demonising messages that were popularised among voters in the Mt Kenya region.

Kagwanja, who is also a political analyst, explained that the then Jubilee Alliance needed a boogieman to win the elections, stating that the succession of former President Mwai Kibaki was vital for the region.

“Our past was not good. We defeated Raila Odinga on the basis of negative politics.

“Him playing negative politics and UhuRuto playing negative politics. Basically polarizing the country. They were just building a bad legacy.”

“If there are people who are guilty as charged, ask Kiraitu Murungi and me (Kagwanja). I was the one who was the strategist for this,” he revealed.

In addition, Kagwanja disclosed that he conceptualized names that were labeled to the former Prime Minister, further stating that they directed politicians to make the statements in the rallies.

“We invented those names. We may not have uttered them ourselves, but we ensured that they were uttered,” he divulged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST