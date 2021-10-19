Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – ODM MPs have endorsed Mvita MP Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir to succeed Hassan Joho as the next Mombasa Governor.

The MPs preferred to have Nassir as the next Mombasa Governor due to his proven loyalty to the party compared to his closest rival Mombasa tycoon, Suleiman Shabhal.

Shahbal decamped from ODM to challenge Joho in the 2017 General Election and just recently rejoined ODM in what many said would give ODM a nomination headache as he is also considered a key ally of party leader Raila Odinga.

The MPs that endorsed Nassir to succeed Hassan Joho include Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Woman Rep Asha Mohammed, and Senator Mohammed Faki.

Speaking during a political rally in Likoni, the MPs said that Nassir was not only loyal but has shown exemplary performance in the National Assembly.

“In Parliament, he is the Chairman of the Public Investment Committee, where he has done a tremendous job.

“If we vote for him, our resources will be protected,” said Senator Faki.

On her part, Likoni MP, Mishi Mboko, insisted on the need to make the ODM party remain strong in the coastal region.

“This region is ODM’s bedroom, we will stick with Odinga through thick and thin.

“He gave us State appointments when he was Prime Minister. He gave us Joho as assistant minister, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi as a minister and further nominated Agnes Zani, Zuleikha Hassan, and I,” said Ms. Mboko.

Governor Hassan Joho has been in a dilemma as far as declaring his preferred successor in the 2022 General Election is concerned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST