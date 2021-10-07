Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be suffering from old age syndrome, that is why he can’t think clearly.

This was revealed by Deputy President William Ruto’s ally and Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata.

Speaking on Jeff Koinange Live show yesterday, Kang’ata said Raila is confused on whether or not he should declare his 2022 presidential ambitions thanks to his advanced age.

According to Kang’ata, it is very suspicious for the Opposition chief not to declare whether or not he will be vying for the presidency in 2022.

“Raila Odinga has been telling us that he is running for the presidency but today he seems to have forgotten.”

“Today he says he is yet to make a declaration. If what he has been saying is not a declaration then he is confused… Maybe it is his age,” Kang’ata said.

This follows Raila’s Wednesday interview where he said he is yet to decide whether or not he will vie for the presidency in 2022.

Raila, who was speaking on five Kalenjin vernacular radio stations in Nairobi, said he is still consulting with Kenyans before he can declare his presidential ambitions in the 2022 General Election.

“I am not entering a coalition to stop William Ruto, no.

“There are many others who have declared to vie for the presidency in 2022.

“I am still consulting with Kenyans before I make my decision,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST