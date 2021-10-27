Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has sent a message to Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, who on Tuesday dumped Jubilee Party and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s bandwagon, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Waiguru, who was Jubilee Party’s point woman in the Mt Kenya region, said she has joined the ‘hustler nation’ after listening to the voice of her constituents.

“I cannot try to be ignorant and go against my people.

“I can’t vote myself in, I am listening to what they want and I encourage other leaders to listen to the ground before making any political move,” Waiguru said.

Commenting on Waiguru’s move, Kega who is a Jubilee Party apologist said Waiguru made a bad decision and she will regret it in the coming days.

“The red carpet reception you have received is only valid for today.

“Save this post for future reference,” Kega said.

Waiguru will have to beat her UDA counterpart, Purity Ngirici, on primary nominations to secure the ticket to defend her seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST