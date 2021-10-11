Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 11 October 2021 – An officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in the Parklands police station has committed suicide.

The deceased officer identified as Elias Kariuki Kirimo committed suicide in his bedroom at Pazuri Apartments in Kasarani, Nairobi.

His son reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station after discovering the body in the bedroom.

“He reported that his father, a resident of Pazuri Apartments near Naivas Kasarani, and who is attached to DCI Parklands, had committed suicide in his bedroom at the said apartments,” the report read in part.

Police officers rushed to the scene and found the detective’s body in the bedroom.

The officers established that he hanged himself on the window grills using a leso.

His body was moved to the Kenyatta University Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

Cases of police officers committing suicide have been on the rise in the country for months now.

Here are photos of the deceased officer.

