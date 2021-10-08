Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HELASEND ANNOUNCES THE DEBUT OF ITS AFFORDABLE MONEY TRANSFER SERVICE FROM UAE TO KENYA

Hela Send, a fast-growing and low-cost money transfer service, has announced the introduction of its services in Kenya from the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The East African community in the UK and GCC countries will be able to send money to their loved ones in Mpesa wallets or bank accounts in real time and at a low cost.

“Hela Send is on a mission to make sending money from the UAE to Kenya easier and more affordable, in keeping with the United Nations’ sustainable development goal of 3% of total value sent.” Secure technology, online-only transactions, and community-focused marketing can help Hela Send achieve this. “We keep remittance prices down for everyone by relying on word of mouth referrals from our friends and family in Kenya, as well as influential community leaders,” says Benard Ondoro, CEO.

Remittances account for a substantial portion of Africa’s primary source of revenue, accounting for more than 5% of GDP in 15 African countries.

The Central Bank of Kenya reports that Kenya receives more than 200,000 USD per month on average, with a high of 288,544 USD in June 2020.

As a result of the ongoing pandemic, more Africans than ever are turning to affordable digital financing platforms like HelaSend to help their families back home.

Thousands of Kenyan households benefit from these remittances, which help them pay for basic necessities like healthcare, household bills, and education.

HelaSend has been contributing to the UN sustainability objective of reducing the cost of transfers to less than 3% of migrant remittance costs by 2030 since 2020, by allowing migrants from the UAE and the UK to send money home within this level.

