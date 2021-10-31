Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 31, 2021 – Several students from Buruburu Girls High School in Makadara constituency, Nairobi County, are hospitalized after a fire incident in the institution.

A disturbing footage shared online showed several students jumping from the second floor of the dormitory that was engulfed in fire.

According to those familiar with the school, the dormitory which caught fire houses Form Three and Form Four students.

As at the time of reporting, the source of the fire had not been established.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to ferry the injured students to hospital.

Below is the heart-stopping video of students jumping from the burning dormitory and reaction from Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.