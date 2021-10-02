Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – Willy Paul’s rogue behaviours have once again been exposed after NRG radio presenter and video vixen, Stacy Atieno, narrated how he sexually assaulted her.

Stacy alleged that Pozze assaulted her at his music studio when she went to look for a job opportunity.

She shared a screenshot of her direct message to Willy Paul, reminding him how he took advantage of her because she was desperate for a job.

The incident happened 2 years ago.

“There is an interview I did and your name was mentioned and my blood just boiled,” her message read in part.

The radio girl proceeded to narrate the unfortunate ordeal in the message.

“So this is the thing you tried to sexually assault me at your studio in Sosian estate. You literally touched my butt without my consent, made me sit on your laps without consent as you showed me your song with the lady from Jamaica.

“And the worst thing you did was to forcefully make me touch your genitals. But you know I made peace with myself cause I was not at fault I was just a naive little girl with no job and excited to meet POZZE but little did I know your intentions,” she added in the message.

Willy Paul has downplayed the allegations, jokingly stating that it was a clout-chasing stunt since he is due to release his much-hyped album.

“Since my album is dropping in a few days, wacha tupige kiki za maana kidogo. Hope mtaelewa,” he posted.

Here are photos of the radio girl.

