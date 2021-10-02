Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – Coca-Cola Africa boss, Daryl Wilson, doesn’t take care of the child that he sired with his Kenyan ex-wife, Quinter Mercy.

Mercy revealed that the wealthy corporate boss, who earns millions of shillings in salary and allowances, disowned his son after they broke up.

“Is he supporting his son? I think that should be your first concern” a fan asked her during a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories and she responded saying, “Disowned! No he is not,”

Mercy and Daryl Wilson got married in 2017 through a lavish wedding that cost Ksh 15 Million.

However, their marriage lasted for only two years.

She divorced her husband over infidelity and domestic abuse.

She has been spilling his dirt on social media and vowed that she will not rest until he is deported.

The aging Coca-Cola boss has an appetite for young ladies.

He is planning to marry an upcoming Kenyan actress called Phidelia Mutunga, who is young enough to be his daughter.

