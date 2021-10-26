Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is among senior government officials who have wished President Uhuru Kenyatta a happy birthday as he celebrates turning 60 years.

Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, to Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, Ruto prayed for Uhuru’S success.

”Please join me in wishing our leader, the president, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a happy birthday, and to pray for his success as he guides the nation towards a greater promise, ‘he said.

”God bless you, sir; too many, many more!”

State House also wished him well saying: ”May God the Almighty continue uplifting you as you steer Kenya to greater heights of prosperity. ”

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi also wished Uhuru a happy birthday saying “A hearty 60th birthday to you Mr. President, H.E.Uhuru Kenyatta May we continue to be inspired by your dedication and diligence to serve our great nation.

“Wishing you good health, good cheer, and sagacity as you continue to set us upon a formidable foundation of peace and prosperity”

