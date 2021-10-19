Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Popular TV host, Grace Msalame, has for the first time unveiled the face of her adorable son.

The voluptuous media personality has been hiding the face of her little prince from the public for reasons best known to her but over the weekend, she was bold enough to parade his face as he turns 1 year old.

“What a beautiful day. Just like that we are a year old.

“Happiest Birthday my SonShine. May God bless you & keep you & make His face shine upon you all the days of your life,” she wrote and shared photos celebrating his birthday with family.

Grace sired the boy with Radio Africa CEO and her former boss, Patric Quarcoo.

Quarcoo, a well-known womanizer, started dating Grace when she was working at Kiss TV.

She is currently warming his bed after his wife succumbed to cancer last year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.