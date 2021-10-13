Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Deputy Party leader, Wycliffe Oparanya, has spelled doom for Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022, hours after Wiper Party boss, Kalonzo Musyoka, said he will not support Jakom’s bid in 2022.

Kalonzo, who spoke to K24 and Emoo FM station, said he would rather retire than deputize Raila Odinga in 2022.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Oparanya, who is also Kakamega Governor, said if Kalonzo is serious with his statement, he may complicate Raila Odinga’s journey to the statehouse in 2022.

Oparanya said Raila risks losing the 2022 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto if he fails to bring on board opposition leaders led by Kalonzo, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, KANU Chairman Gideon Moi, and Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.

Oparanya also urged Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetangula to swallow their pride and support Raila Odinga’s bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST