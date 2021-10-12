Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Murang’a County Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, has blasted Mt Kenya tycoons who have been holding a series of boardroom meetings with various presidential candidates ahead of the 2022 poll.

For the last two weeks, there has been a flurry of activities at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi with various presidential candidates led by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, meeting the tycoons.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mwangi said the tycoons are a bunch of useless men who do not represent the Mt Kenya electorate.

Mwangi said Kenya is a country with citizens who know how to vote on their own and wondered why tycoons are trying to tell the people how to vote.

He said the tycoon’s main agenda is to protect their ill-gotten wealth and don’t care about the local Mt Kenya resident.

“These people called MKF are rogue businessmen who have no say when it comes to Mt Kenya politics.

“I want to advise Raila Odinga and other presidential candidates to avoid associating themselves with these men. They have no support at the grassroots level,” Wa Iria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST