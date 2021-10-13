Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against abusing Mt Kenya Foundation members, who have been meeting various presidential candidates, including Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

On Saturday, Ruto, who spoke in Laikipia County during a series of rallies, lambasted the Mt Kenya tycoons, calling them a bunch of useless men who have no support in Mt Kenya.

But in an interview with Mutembei TV on Wednesday, Kiraitu slammed the second in command for dismissing the influence of Mount Kenya Foundation and told him to cease his constant lectures and instead respect their opinion.

“For you to win a presidential election, you are expected to raise about 4.4B to be considered a credible candidate.

“Many have shown interest, it is not just a question of ideas, you need resources and that is why they are important.

“So you might dismiss Mount Kenya Foundation saying that they are protecting their wealth but it’s a reality, if they back you up, you are likely to get support to reach masses and eventually win,” Kiraitu said.

Currently, Mt Kenya oligarchs led by Equity Bank Chairman, Peter Munga and Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, are supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST