Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 16 October 2021 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is one of the most flamboyant Kenyan politicians.
The hunk county boss, who is a car fanatic, has several high-end vehicles, among them a Ferrari, which he was spotted driving in Mombasa Central Business District.
The model Joho was driving resembles the Ferrari California, which is a two-door convertible.
The posh Ferrari’s top speed is 310 km/hr and it does 0-100km/hr in under four seconds.
Here’s a photo and video of the Governor driving the flashy Ferrari.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>