Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 16 October 2021 – Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is one of the most flamboyant Kenyan politicians.

The hunk county boss, who is a car fanatic, has several high-end vehicles, among them a Ferrari, which he was spotted driving in Mombasa Central Business District.

The model Joho was driving resembles the Ferrari California, which is a two-door convertible.

The posh Ferrari’s top speed is 310 km/hr and it does 0-100km/hr in under four seconds.

Here’s a photo and video of the Governor driving the flashy Ferrari.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.