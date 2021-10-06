Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, has urged Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, his Amani National Congress(ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi, and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, to unite if they want to win the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Kitui town on Wednesday when she had a meeting with members of Kitui County Government, Ngilu said if the three leaders fail to unite, Deputy President William Ruto will win the election before 10. am.

“In the event that they try to go to the political decision without solidarity, they will be beaten by William Ruto who is by all accounts in front of them,” Ngilu said.

Ngilu said DP Ruto alone cannot beat the combination of the three leaders and urged them to unite as fast as possible and market their political outfit before December this year.

“Unity is strength and I urged Raila, Mudavadi and Kalonzo to come together and send Ruto home in 2022,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST