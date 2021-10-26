Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has officially joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party she plans to use to defend her seat in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

This comes moments after she met Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, Waiguru joined Ruto’s UDA together with a host of Kirinyaga MCAs who previously supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

Waiguru’s move comes after reports indicated that she would have lost her seat if she attempted to defend it under the Jubilee Party.

During an interview on Spice FM last month, Waiguru hinted that she was considering making the shift but remained cagey on the matter.

She pointed out that the political tide may change depending on what Kenyans on the ground advocate for.

“I don’t think it’s the right time to have that conversation right now. I can’t say I would, I can’t say I would not.

“This is politics, but it’s a bit early. Let’s see what the ground looks like,” she stated.

“I will be spending a lot of time on the ground, which will decide what direction I’ll take.

“The decision will also be influenced by the seat that I will go for.”

Waiguru will face Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua and Kirinyaga County Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, who have declared interest in the gubernatorial race.

Ngirici welcomed Waiguru to UDA but expressed confidence that she will win the UDA nomination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST