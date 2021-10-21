Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has responded after Boniface Mwangi alleged that he sent goons to bomb his house in Lukenya.

In a long demand letter written by his lawyers, Mutua denied Boniface Mwangi’s claims that he paid goons to destroy his house that is under construction.

He then made 5 demands that Mwangi should adhere to before the close of business today.

Below are the demands.

1. That you retract and pull down all of the said libelous and defamatory publications, concerning Mr. Mutua in the same prominent manner that he did spreading the allegations.

2. That he publishes an apology which is acceptable to us in the manner approved by our client.

3. That at your expense, you publish an apology in wording and in a manner approved by our client, and in the same prominence as the offending publications.

4. That you pull down from the internet and any other web-based resource or archive where the said publication has been stored, posted or is stored, and you provide a certificate to our client of such pulling down of the publication.

5. That you undertake in writing that you will not publish any further defamatory material in like manner or related to the offending article herein complained of.

