Driver II

Job Requirements

Academic and Professional Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, the applicant must: –

A Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D (Plain) or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

A valid driving license for classes B, C & E;

A First Aid Certificate course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. Johns Ambulance, Kenya Institute of Highways and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other equivalent institution;

Passed the suitability test for Drivers Grade III;

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct;

Proficiency in computer applications;

A Certificate in Defensive Driving will be an added advantage; and

Meet the Requirements of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution.

Experience

Have minimum progressive accident-free driving experience of five (5) years

Job Core Competencies

Ability to carry-out basic level vehicle maintenance;

Must be sober, observe body hygiene, courteous, honest and of high integrity;

Good communication skills and ability to communicate in English & Kiswahili;

Ability to work with minimum supervision and make rational decisions;

Ability to read maps effectively for directions;and

Good time management skills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving the vehicles as authorized;

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling and oil systems, electrical system, tyre pressure and brakes;

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Proper maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned to the driver;

Ensuring security and safety of the vehicle on and off the road;

Ensuring safety of the passengers and or goods therein

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their applications by: –

Filling an Online Application for Employment Form available at the JSC jobs portal: www.jsc.go.ke-index.php-careers

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- A letter of application; Certified copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and academic transcripts; A detailed and updated curriculum vitae, to include background information such as past employment record (if any). Names of three (3) referees; two (2) professional referee and one (1) character reference; Certified copies of National Identity Card (I.D), Passport or any other relevant identifiable legal documents; Applicant’s recent coloured passport size photographs (2 No.)

Applicants should upload soft copies of the following documents to the online application- Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit valid copies of clearance certificates from the following bodies during the interview: – KenyaRevenueAuthority Higher Education Loans Board Directorate of Criminal Investigation Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission A recognized Credit Reference Bureau;and Clearance from relevant professional body.

Applicants MUST take note that it is a criminal offence to provide false information and documents in the job application and the same will be verified by relevant bodies.

The application must reach the Commission NOT LATER THAN 29TH OCTOBER , 2021 AT 5.00 P.M.

, 2021 AT 5.00 P.M. Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

The Judicial Service Commission is an Equal Opportunity Employer and selects candidates on merit through fair and open competition from the widest range of eligible candidates