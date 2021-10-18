Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has today made a social media post that may excite Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, and his rambunctious supporters.

Raila, 76, is planning to vie for the presidency in 2022, although he is yet to name his running mate.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Kuria revealed that they held a meeting with Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, who was appointed as the Mt Kenya spokesperson, and agreed that they will be holding the Mega Limuru 3 rally early next year.

Kuria cited that they have all agreed that the planned Limuru 3 Conference will be held at the Jumuia Conference Centre Limuru on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

“This morning I held a consultative meeting with the Spokesperson of the Mt Kenya Unity Forum (MKUF) Hon Martha Karua.

“We agreed that the Limuru 3 Conference will be held at the Jumuia Conference Centre Limuru on Saturday, 22nd January 2022.” Kuria wrote.

The meeting will allegedly bring together all the leaders from the Mt. Kenya region and forge the way forward for the vote-rich region.

Reacting to the post, the majority of Kenyans stated that Martha Karua is the best-suited candidate to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022.

Political pundits have been saying that a Raila Odinga and Karua ticket will be unstoppable and will vanquish Deputy President William Ruto before Election Day.

The Kenyan DAILY POST