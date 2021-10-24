Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 24, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s 2022 presidential bid has received a huge boost after Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, endorsed his bid.

Mutua, who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader, endorsed Jakom’s presidency on Saturday while having an interview with one of the local dailies.

Mutua, who had earlier expressed interest in the presidency in 2022, said should he fail to vie for the top seat, he will endorse Raila Odinga because he is the best bet for Kenyans.

“Although his age does not favor him, I would vote for ODM party leader Hon Raila Odinga if I will not be on the ballot because he seems to be the right person to take this country to another level,” Mutua said.

On the other hand, he argued that Deputy President William Ruto must not be allowed anywhere around power.

According to Mutua, he served as the government spokesman in Kibaki’s regime and he knows that DP Ruto’s intentions are not always good.

The Kenyan DAILY POST