Monday, October 18, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has promised miraa farmers in Meru that he will secure markets for their products in various countries if elected president in 2022.

Speaking in Meru County on Monday while popularizing his 2022 presidential bid, Raila said among the countries he will be looking forward to securing markets for the miraa include the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Somalia.

Raila said he will resolve the border issues between Kenya and Somalia to ensure safe passage of miraa into the easternmost country of Africa.

The former Premier further pledged to seek the indulgence of foreign nations about the possibility of exporting the miraa and having it sold there.

“Mimi najua wakulima wa miraa wamepata shida mingi kwa kukosa soko…ile soko yetu ya Somalia inadidimia, mara wamefunga mara wamefungua…Ntahakikisha ya kwamba Somalia inafungua mipaka yake na miraa inaenda huko,” Raila said.

“Kuna sehemu ya Somalia ambayo imekuwa huru, inaitwa Somaliland, tayari wamekubali kuchukua miraa kwetu, lakini Somalia imezuia ndege yetu kupita na kupeleka miraa huko.

“Tutatatua shida hilo, ndege yetu itoke hapa ifike kule Somaliland.”

He added: “Mimi ni rafiki sana ya rais wa DRC Tshisekedi, nitaongea nay eye akubali miraa ytu iingie kwa soko ya DRC…na vilevile majirani wetu hapa chini. Vilevile tutaendelea kuzungumza na serikali ya ulaya maanake hakuna thibitisho eti miraa inaathiri maisha ya watu.”

