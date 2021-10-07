Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has given Kenyans a reason to smile after he vowed to overhaul Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) billing system, which he said is oppressing Kenyans.

For several years, Kenyans have been complaining over huge power bills and this has forced many businesses to close, especially in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu cities.

But on Thursday, Matiang’i gave Kenyans hope after he announced a major restructuring of the KPLC billing system.

Matiang’i also announced that he has suspended any kind of talks between KPLC with any independent power producers until a total review of all the agreements is done.

“The government’s focus is to bring down the cost of power by addressing challenges that result in costs to consumers.

“We are starting with an immediate aggressive review of @KenyaPower_Care billing system, suspension of ongoing and pending negotiations with independent power producers,” Matiang’i wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST