Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the day he will lift the nationwide curfew that he imposed from March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge when he met Kirinyaga county leaders on Monday, Uhuru said in the coming days, he will lift the curfew but urged Kenyans to continue observing COVID -19 containment measures.

“Nationwide curfew to be lifted soon, Kenyans need to be vigilant and continue observing Covid-19 protocols,” Uhuru said.

The remarks from the Head of State come a few days after a section of leaders called upon him to end the curfew, among them Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi and some of Deputy President William Ruto’s allies.

While urging the President to lift the curfew, Mudavadi said, “It is clear that the economic hardships continue to bite several sectors of the economy.

“The transport sector, the small-scale traders’ sector, the hospitality sector among others.”

Adding that “The message coming through is that it is time the curfew is lifted.

“We are not saying the Covid-19 guidelines should not be observed, but clearly, we cannot continue in a situation where economic hardships continue and yet we can see the numbers in Covid-19 cases declining.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST