Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has spelled doom for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, saying he will not win the 2022 presidential election.

Atwoli has been at the pinnacle of Kenyan politics, influencing most outcomes of various elections in the country, and on many occasions, he had solidly rallied his support behind the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the burial of the mother of Bungoma businessman, Moses Nandwale’s mother, on Saturday, Atwoli said Ruto is not the best bet for the country’s top leadership, adding that there were telltale signs from God that the Jubilee deputy leader will not make it to the State House in 2022.

Atwoli further claimed that Ruto has underrated the Mulembe community and doesn’t deserve to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“Sounds are coming from God saying William Ruto will not be president, he underrates and demeans Luhyas and I’m telling you today, people are positioning and repositioning themselves, they know where they are going,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli also drummed up support for Raila Odinga, saying he still commands a huge following across the country and would upset Ruto in the presidential race if they were to run against each other.

“Do not dismiss Raila Odinga because of his age.

“If he decides to run for president, it will be something else as he has many supporters. He will turn the tables,” he stated.

