Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has pulled a fast one on Deputy President William Ruto, after he vowed to rescue the struggling Kenyans by ensuring fuel prices are reduced by next week.

Speaking in Bungoma on Saturday, Raila reiterated that Kenyans needed to be cushioned from the effects of the economy that has been ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raila, who was flanked by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, among other leaders, said that plans are in top gear to ensure prices of fuel are reduced.

He noted that he will talk to his ‘brother’, President Uhuru Kenyatta, to ensure fuel prices are brought down significantly next week.

“I assure you that the fuel prices will go down this coming week,” he affirmed.

The ODM party leader had initially stated that the prices would plunge Kenyans into further debt brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kenyans who have been struggling to put food on the table since the onset of the pandemic now stand to have their collective plight worsened by the increased fuel prices,” he shared his sentiments on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST