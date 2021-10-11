Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has expressed displeasure over what he termed as unnecessary and inconsequential interviews of presidential hopefuls from a foundation run by Mt Kenya billionaires ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Isiolo Town yesterday, Ruto, who has expressed interest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, claimed that he did not need the support of Mt. Kenya tycoons to serve Kenyans.

He also noted that he was not interested in playing boardroom and hotel politics run by a few but was interested in interacting with actual voters.

“There are some people who are in hotels in Nairobi that claim you have sent them to carry out interviews on those who want to become President.”

“Have you sent any individuals to hotels to interview presidential hopefuls?” he questioned.

The DP further claimed that the billionaires and wealthy individuals from Mt. Kenya do not hold the interest of the people at heart and therefore he will not entertain them anywhere near him.

“As you look for the people who look after your wealth, these ordinary citizens are looking for a president who will give them jobs,” he added.

In September, members of the foundation met former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during a forum that was held at a city hotel before meeting with OKA leaders.

The billionaires include President Uhuru Kenyatta’s maternal uncle George Muhoho, former Permanent Secretary and Lapsset chairman Titus Ibui, banking guru Peter Munga, media mogul S.K Macharia, former Kenya Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair James Mureu, among others.

