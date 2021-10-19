Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, for labelling him a thief of public money.

Since the famous handshake of 2018, Uhuru and Raila have cut links with DP Ruto, and now, they have been urging Kenyans not to elect him as president in 2022, saying he is a patented thief of public money.

But speaking in a meeting in Lamu on Tuesday, Ruto went hammer and tongs on the two leaders, accusing them of hypocrisy.

Ruto said Uhuru and Raila are ganging up against him and yet he helped the former become President in 2013 and 2017 and the latter Prime Minister in 2008.

“Si mimi nilisukuma nikasukuma Raila hata karibu niende Hague hadi akawa prime minister? nikasukuma nikasukuma rafiki yangu Uhuru kenyatta akawa rais, Maraga akaleta shida tena nikasukuma yeye hadi akawa rais? sasa saizi wameanza kuniweka majina, sijui mimi ni mkora, sijui mimi ni mwizi.

Siku ile mimi nilikuwa nasupport Raila Odinga walisema mimi ni mtu mzuri, siku ile nilikuwa na support Uhuru Kenyatta mimi nilikuwa mtu mzuri.

Leo nasema nisaidie hustler wanasema mimi ni mkora. hawa watu si ni matapeli? wakwende bwana,” Ruto said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST